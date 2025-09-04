Tigers Magic Number to Win AL Central Gets Huge Boost With Royals Loss
The Detroit Tigers claimed a 6-2 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday, wrapping up a three-game series at Comerica Park. The Tigers won twice, to be honest.
The Tigers (81-60) received a home run from Kerry Carpenter, his 23rd of the season, as he drove in half Detroit’s runs. Riley Greene drove in two runs on his only hit. Casey Mize gave the Tigers five solid innings on the mound as he improved to 13-5 on the campaign. Detroit will be monitoring reliever Kyle Finnegan, who injured himself while warming up for an appearance.
Detroit enters the off day feeling good about not only the win but its ever-growing chances of winning the American League Central crown for the first time in 11 years.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number
The Tigers saw their magic number drop by two to 13 after Wednesday’s action. Detroit’s win cut the number by one. Then, later in the day, the Kansas City Royals lost to the Los Angeles Angels, 4-3. Because the Royals are the second-place team in the division, any time Kansas City loses it drops the Tigers’ magic number by one.
Every Tigers win and Royals loss drops the magic number by one. The Royals are in action on Thursday, so Detroit could get more help without playing a game.
The Tigers are locked in a duel with the Toronto Blue Jays to have the AL’s best record, which would give them the No. 1 seed in the AL playoffs and home-field advantage throughout. Toronto won on Wednesday and, for now, as the No. 1 seed by virtue of its slightly higher winning percentage over Detroit.
Detroit’s last division title was in 2014 and it was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their legendary 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 13
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 13
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 21
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 5-7, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 9-11, at New York Yankees; Sept. 12-14, at Miami; Sept. 16-18, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 3)
Detroit Tigers: 81-60 (lead division)
Kansas City Royals: 70-69 (10.0 games back)
Cleveland Guardians: 69-69 (10.5 games back)
Kansas City Royals Remaining Schedule (23 games): Sept. 4, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 5-7, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 8-11, at Cleveland; Sept. 12-14, at Philadelphia; Sept. 16-18, vs. Seattle; Sept. 19-21, vs. Toronto; Sept. 23-25, at Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 26-28, at Athletics.
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (24 games): Sept. 8-11, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 12-14, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 16-18, at Detroit; Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.