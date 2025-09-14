Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Magic Number to Win AL Central Remains Stuck Amid Slump

The Detroit Tigers can’t seem to get back on track as the Cleveland Guardians are starting to inch up on them in the division race.




Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) is congratulated by third baseman Colt Keith (33) after scoring a run in the 11th inning against the Miami Marlins to give the Tigers the lead 4-3 at loanDepot Park. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Should the Detroit Tigers start worrying about their American League Central Division lead?

On Saturday, the Tigers lost their third straight game, losing to the Miami Marlins, 6-4. While Detroit (84-65) got good news when it came to their ace, Tarik Skubal, the Tigers lost their third straight game. Worse, the Cleveland Guardians — who are in second place in the division — have won their last three games.

It may be nothing more than a late-season mini-slump, but it is putting the Tigers’ chase to chip away at their magic number to clinch the division on thinner ice than it looked just a few days ago.

Detroit Tigers Magic Number

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws in a gray uniform and black hat
Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Tigers’ magic number to clinch the division title is stuck at eight. That’s a combination of Tigers wins and Guardians losses. Because of the respective streaks, however, Cleveland has made up three games on Detroit in the division standings. The Guardians have gone from 9.5 games back to 6.5 games back as both enter their respective Sunday matchups.

Both are playing terrible teams. The Guardians are facing the White Sox on Sunday. The chance of a sweep is on the table for Cleveland, and the chance of getting swept by the Marlins is on the table for the Tigers. Worse for Detroit, there are six head-to-head matchups with Cleveland ahead later this month.

Detroit also slipped further back in the race for the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs. Toronto (86-62) beat Baltimore for the second straight game and now has a 2.5-game lead for the No. 1 seed, which comes with home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.

Detroit’s last division title was in 2014, and it was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.

Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal in a gray uniform and black hat
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 8

Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 13

Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 14, at Miami; Sept. 16-18, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.

AL Central Race (after Sept. 13)

Detroit Tigers: 84-65 (lead division)

Cleveland Guardians: 77-71 (6.5 games back)

Kansas City Royals: 74-75 (10.0 games back)

Kansas City Royals Remaining Schedule (13 games): Sept. 14, at Philadelphia; Sept. 16-18, vs. Seattle; Sept. 19-21, vs. Toronto; Sept. 23-25, at Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 26-28, at Athletics.

Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (14 games): Sept. 14, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 16-18, at Detroit; Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.

Published
Matt Postins
MATT POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

