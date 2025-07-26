Tigers May Already Be Out of Eugenio Suárez Trade Deadline Sweepstakes
The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of their roughest stretch of the season by far, and it just so happens it has come right ahead of next week's trade deadline.
Naturally, the time of year and state of things in the clubhouse has fans clamoring for the team to hit the panic button and make some huge moves to try to salvage things. However, that has never been the style of Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris.
After building a team that has been one of the best in baseball over the last calendar year with his calm and calculated formula, all indications have been that Harris' strategies are not going to change based on two rough weeks.
That all being said, fans in Detroit wanted the Tigers to go after Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez long before the team started to lose games.
As a third baseman who hits for a ton of power from the right side of the plate, Suárez seems like the perfect target to solve all of Detroit's needs.
However, MVP-like season he's had in his contract year has taken him to a price where he is going to cost premium prospects in exchange for just two months guaranteed with his services. And those who are most in the know don't seem to be buying that the interest inside the building is matching the interest outside of the building.
Tigers insider Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required) did a deep dive on what he's heard, and he threw a bit of cold water on Detroit's interest.
"... the power is a plus. The whiff is a concern," Stavenhagen wrote. "More importantly, adding Suárez would also dampen one of the Tigers’ greatest strengths — mixing and matching, hunting matchups, giving opposing managers headaches."
Though Stavenhagen did clarify his belief that Suárez makes the team better, he also definitively stated his belief that the Tigers are not going to trade any of their top-100 prospects to go out and get him or anyone else.
For as frustrating as that may be to fans, the reality might just be that this team is not one piece away from winning a championship and their window will be open for years given how talented the farm system is.
Yes, Suárez has been phenomenal this season. But does he take a team that has lost 11 out of their last 12 games and make them a true World Series contender?
Likely not.
Unless the price drastically comes down over the course of the next five days, don't expect Detroit to be a major suitor for Suárez.
