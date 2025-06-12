Tigers Might Land Alex Bregman After All if Red Sox Keep Losing
The Detroit Tigers swung-and-missed while targeting one of the top free agent infielders from this past winter, but they could have a chance to still end up with him after all if the Boston Red Sox can't turn things around.
It has been an interesting season for the Red Sox, who signed third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract in free agency.
A handful of their top prospects have had promising debuts, and Garrett Crochet looks like one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Still, they sit over three games back in the Wild Card race and nine in the AL East.
It would not be a shock to see Boston become sellers at the trade deadline if they can't turn a real corner before then, which could put Bregman back on the market.
More News: Former MLB Exec Names Diamondbacks Slugger As Top Tigers Trade Target
Though he did sign a three-year deal, it came with an opt-out after this season.
With the campaign that Bregman has had, it would be a shock if he didn't execute on that and try to cash in with a longer term deal in free agency.
The 31-year-old Is currently dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out for a couple more weeks. Before that, though, he was raking.
He has posted a .299/.385/.553 slash line with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 51 games. That put him on pace for 35 home runs before the injury, which would have been the second-most of his career.
With the Tigers looking like one of baseball's best squads, this is the type of big swing they could and should afford to take at the trade deadline.
More News: Tigers Reach This Single-Season Milestone for First Time Since 2013
Not only would he be a great addition to the lineup on the field, but he would be an excellent leader in the clubhouse with a ton of postseason experience.
Detroit's offense has been very promising overall, but third base has been the one real weakness. Players at that position have mustered up a .199/.272/.284 slash line with three home runs this year.
Right now, they are running with Zach McKinstry mostly at the hot corner, with Jace Jung struggling to stick. McKinstry is a great utility option and could be utilized better when moved around the infield if they were to acquire the superstar.
More News: Struggling NL East Reliever Could Represent Great Trade Value for Detroit Tigers
Bregman should be a target of the Tigers this offseason whether or not he does end up getting dealt at the deadline.
It couldn't hurt to start building a relationship with him before that happens, though, especially if the team goes all in and acquires this year.
For More Tigers Coverage, Visit Detroit Tigers On SI