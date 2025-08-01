Tigers Need Kyle Finnegan to be HIs First-Half Self Down Stretch
The Detroit Tigers needed right-now help in the bullpen if they want to make a strong run when October comes around.
Near the end of the deadline, the Tigers acquired Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan for pitching prospects R.J. Sales and Josh Randall.
Finnegan is a 33-year-old who made his debut for the Nationals back in 2020 and has only been used as a reliever in his career.
This season he has gone 1-4 with 20 saves in 40 games with a 4.38 ERA. Finnegan has struck out 32 in 39 innings of work.
There have been 136 save opportunities in his career and he has been able to come through on 108 of them. That is exactly what Detroit is looking for in him.
But, there's a catch. Based on last year, Finnegan could struggle in the second half of the season.
Finnegan was an All-Star in 2024, as he 3-8 with a 3.68 ERA and a career-high 38 saves. Before the break he was sharp. He had a 2.45 ERA and 25 saves. He only blew four save chances.
After the All-Star Game, he took a step back. While he converted 13-of-14 save chances, his ERA ballooned to 5.79. In other words, his saves became a bit of an adventure.
Insiders at The Athletic (subscription required) deem Finnegan as the best addition the Tigers have gotten in the trade deadline madness. Tigers beat writer Cody Stavenhagen broke down Finnegan's better qualities.
"The right-hander is tough on lefties and throws a splitter the Tigers tend to like. Rather than add elite stuff, the Tigers here get a player with closer experience— he saved 38 games for the Nationals this season — and projectable groundball rates."
It was hard for Detroit to get some bigger names as they were unwilling to deal some of their top prospects. But they parted with two up-and-comers in Sales and Randall.
Sales is a 22-year-old in his first year in the minors. He has made 15 starts this season and gone 4-3 posting a 2.71 ERA with 63 strikeouts to just 17 walks and two home runs.
Randall was drafted last year and has been with High-A West Michigan. This season he has made 19 starts which totaled up to over 80 innings of pitching. The 6-foot-4 righty has struck out 70 this season and walked 15.
The Tigers parted with two prospects that will likely need another year or two to develop and be positioned for the Majors. In return, they received Finnegan, a two-month rental they hope can ease some of the pressure on Will Vest in the ninth inning.
