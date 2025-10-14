Tigers Need to Capitalize on Payroll Flexibility to Make Splash at Key Roster Spot
For a large portion of the 2025 MLB regular season, the Detroit Tigers looked like the team to beat. They had the best record in the league and were bludgeoning opponents, performing at an above-average level across the board.
Alas, that success teetered off in the second half of the season. Fans who witnessed an unprecedented move up the standings in 2024 had to watch in horror as their 15.5-game lead in the American League Central disappeared.
The Tigers lost the division to the Cleveland Guardians, who got as hot as Detroit got cold. Alas, it didn’t end up mattering too much, with the Tigers defeating their AL Central rivals in the ALWC in three games.
Unfortunately, just like their postseason journey in 2024, things came to an end for Detroit in the ALDS in an epic five-game series. They were eliminated by the Seattle Mariners, going 15 innings in the series finale.
That means the offseason is starting earlier than anyone within the Tigers wanted to. A focus will now turn to where upgrades can be made to put the team in a better position to advance deeper into the playoffs in 2026.
Tigers Need To Make Splash With Starting Rotation This Offseason
Where should Detroit be looking to make a splash? It is time to change their philosophy when it comes to the pitching staff, namely the starting rotation, and push for a real co-star behind Tarik Skubal.
The soon-to-be two-time, back-to-back Cy Young Award winner is as good as it gets when it comes to starting pitching. His performance in Game 5 against the Mariners was historically good. He gave his team every opportunity to come out victorious, but the offense stalled.
Making some additions to the lineup, focusing on contact hitters and players who draw walks, is important. But this rotation needs help behind Skubal, especially with some of the injury concerns that exist for the players in place.
Reese Olson and Casey Mize have both missed considerable amounts of starts. Jackson Jobe is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Ty Madden has battled health issues as well.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline in July, the team made two additions to the rotation, acquiring Charlie Morton and Chris Paddack. Both of them were disastrous acquisitions. Had they aimed a little higher, even for someone such as Merrill Kelly, how different would things have turned out?
This offseason, the Tigers’ front office needs to buck their trend of short-term contracts and commit to a pitcher. Going to the top of the market, where the franchise has rarely shopped, especially for pitching, would be ideal.
Framber Valdez, Dylan Cease Make Sense for Tigers in Free Agency
Bringing in a player of the caliber of Framber Valdez or Dylan Cease would be a massive addition for the franchise. They have the talent to be front-end starters, someone they can confidently rely on to piggyback off Skubal in a playoff series.
Fans don’t even want to think about this possibility, but their star lefty is under team control for only one more season. He has made it clear he won’t be discussing an extension, leaving his future with the franchise up in the air.
There is plenty of time for something to be worked out and for Skubal to remain with Detroit long-term. But for now, some contingency plans need to be put into place just in case that doesn’t occur.
Given the payroll flexibility the team has, making a splash this offseason in the pitching market won’t deter them from retaining Skubal. But inaction could definitely sway his thoughts when it comes time to decide where he wants to be beyond 2026.