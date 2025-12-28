Tigers Wild Trade Idea Sees Tarik Skubal Dealt to Cubs for Huge Prospect Haul

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with the biggest question in baseball looming over them with regards to their superstar ace, and to this point it still remains without an answer.

Entering the final year of team control for Tarik Skubal's contract, trade rumors have been swirling since the moment the season came to an end, and at times this winter have been extremely loud. Making it through the winter meetings with Skubal still in Detroit though -- despite some serious reporting to the contrary -- made it appear as if it would remain that way this season.

As the calendar prepares to turn to January, pundits across baseball cannot help themselves in continuing to speculate on the possibility. The Los Angeles Dodgers have rightfully received most of the attention here, but could a new team enter the fray?

In a recent article from Fox Sports, the Chicago Cubs were a team advised to do whatever it takes to make a trade for the repeat American League Cy Young winner.

Cubs Trade Proposal Sees Tigers Deal Skubal for Huge Return

Jun 8, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cade Horton pitches in first inning against Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"While costly for only one guaranteed season of a player, it's likely going to take a pair of highly touted prospects and more to acquire Skubal," the article read. "For the Cubs, that could mean trading 2025 first-round pick Ethan Conrad, one of [No. 1 prospect Owen] Caissie and [No. 5 prospect Kevin] Alcantara and one of [Cade] Horton and right-hander Ben Brown, among others."

The article went on to explain that while this would be a ton for Chicago to part with, it would be worth it to not only become potential NL favorites in 2026, but also have the inside track at keeping Skubal for the long term.

As extension talks have stalled out completely, and the left-hander and his representation appear determined to hit free agency, a trade that includes Caissie along with the NL Rookie of the Year runner-up in Horton as centerpieces, should absolutely be something Detroit considers.

Tigers Must Accept This Offer if Cubs Made It Reality

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It should be stated that this is just an idea and almost certainly Chicago is not extending it, but this would be an absolute dream return for Detroit if they are still fielding calls to send Skubal away in a trade.

While perhaps Matt Shaw would be a better target than Caissie due to positional need, Horton has already established himself as an ace with a 1.03 ERA in his final 12 starts as a rookie in 2025. Instantly slotting in at the top of the Tigers rotation, Horton would be the next sensational arm in the Motor City.

Caissie, meanwhile, is just 23 years old and fresh off a season in which he slashed .286/.386/.551 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI in 99 Triple-A games, potentially becoming the next elite piece of Detroit's outfield.

It's entirely possible that Chicago would laugh and hang up if Scott Harris demanded Caissie and Horton for Skubal, but if there is any room to work out a deal here, the Cubs are the team Harris should be targeting.

Recommended Articles