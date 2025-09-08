Tigers Outfielder Correctly Named Team's Key X-Factor Down the Stretch
The Detroit Tigers are cruising toward their first American League Central title since 2014, which was the fourth consecutive season they finished atop their division.
With an 8.5-game lead over the Kansas City Royals, the Tigers have the biggest lead of any division leader entering play on Sept. 8. With a playoff spot all but wrapped up, the last few weeks of the season are going to be spent trying to get things in order for the postseason.
Manager A.J. Hinch certainly has a few things he wants to figure out. Replacing Kyle Finnegan’s production is near the top of the to-do list.
After a historic start to his tenure with the franchise, he landed on the injured list with a groin strain. Figuring out the starting rotation behind ace Tarik Skubal also needs to be done. The Detroit starting rotation beyond their star has not been good in the second half.
In the lineup, the Tigers have a few standouts. But, regression has hit some of their key first half producers hard. All-Stars Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry have cooled off considerably in the second half. The left side of the infield remains a concern, along with center field.
Parker Meadows Is Key X-Factor for Tigers Down Stretch
Baez has played all three spots, but the team recently got Parker Meadows back in the lineup. One of the key contributors to the team’s unprecedented run to the playoffs in 2024, expectations were high for him coming into 2025. Alas, he has fallen woefully short of them because of injuries.
Knowing what he is capable of, it is little surprise that Meadows was named the team’s key x-factor by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required). He has struggled mightily this season, but the talent is there for him to be a difference-maker. Last year, he had an OPS of .840 over the final two months of the season while providing elite defense in center field.
This year, even when healthy, neither of those things has been provided. In 40 games and 143 plate appearances, he has produced a measly .202/.280/.318 slash line with an OPS+ of 65. His OPS sits at .598 and he has produced a -0.1 bWAR. His defense has fallen off some as well with -2 Defensive Runs Saved in 321.1 innings played.
His getting back on track would be huge for Detroit. It would solve one of their problems they are facing down the stretch, with center field production being an issue all season long. Returning near the level he was at last season would be a massive boost for the team in every facet of the game.