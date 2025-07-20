Tigers Path to Dream Trade Deadline Complicated as Diamondbacks Weigh Selling
The Detroit Tigers are expected to make several moves in the coming weeks which in an ideal world will plug their holes and secure their status as World Series contenders.
After entering the All-Star break with the most wins in baseball, the Tigers have proven over the last several months that their hot start was no fluke and they are a legitimately dangerous team.
Like anyone else though, they have flaws, and while most of the rumors have revolved around them securing bullpen help, Detroit may need one more piece in the lineup as well.
After failing to land Alex Bregman this past winter, the need for a power-hitting right-handed third baseman has been apparent all year. Zach McKinstry and a cast of others have filled in at least decently at the hot corner, but the lineup is inbalanced and the Tigers still have a collective OPS of just .655 from third.
A hole like that will make it difficult in October, and as a result, Detroit has been connected to a potential reunion with Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks after they traded him away a decade ago.
Suárez has gone on to have a very nice career and at the age of 34 ahead of hitting free agency, he's having the best season of his career.
Slashing .251/.322/.567 with 31 home runs and 78 RBI after 96 games, Suárez has been one of the best right-handed hitters in all of baseball.
On Saturday afternoon. though, Jon Heyman of the New York Post indicated on X (formerly Twitter) that while teams like the New York Yankees have checked in on the slugger, the Diamondbacks are still undecided on if they actually want to sell.
The next week of games is going to be worth monitoring from Arizona. With several pieces outside of Suárez set to hit free agency following the season as well, the Diamondbacks hold the keys to what the deadline could look like.
If Suárez does become available though, there's no reason why the Tigers should not be doing everything they can to pursue him.
With one of the best farm systems in baseball and some of their biggest threats in the American League including the Yankees and Seattle Mariners after him, standing pat and allowing Suárez to go elsewhere would be a decision that Detroit would regret.
The Tigers have a chance to win right here and right now, but their level of aggressiveness the rest of the month is going to determine whether that is actually possible or not.
Detroit should be a prime contender for Suárez if he does end up getting dealt, and if they can go get him it could be the difference maker in glory and devastation this October.
