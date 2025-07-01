Tigers Pitcher Elects Free Agency After Recently Being Designated for Assignment
When the Detroit Tigers elected the contract of Deitrich Enns to make a start last week against the Athletics, a corresponding roster move had to be made to clear the way.
The Tigers decided to move on from left-handed pitcher Matt Gage, who was designated for assignment.
According to Evan Woodbery of MLive, the veteran went unclaimed on waivers following being DFA’d.
That left him with a decision to make; accept an assignment to the minor leagues, joining the Triple-A Toledo roster, or become a free agent.
Gage opted for the latter, as he is now free to sign with any team in the league as an unrestricted free agent, per Jon Heyman.
There should be some interest in him since he has experienced some success at the Major League level despite the small sample size.
After signing a minor league deal with Detroit this past winter, he pitched In six games for the Tigers this year.
Gage threw 5.2 shutout innings with three strikeouts, allowing seven hits and issuing two walks.
Previously, he spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros in 2022 and 2023.
Overall, Gage has thrown 25.1 innings in the Big Leagues with a 1.42 ERA and 23 strikeouts.
There are plenty of franchises around the league that could use some help from the left side coming out of their bullpen.
The New York Mets are a team that comes to mind, as they have cycled through multiple southpaw relievers because of injuries this season.
As shared by Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the New York Yankees, Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners are the clubs that currently have only one left-handed reliever in their bullpens as potential landing spots for Gage.
