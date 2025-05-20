Tigers Potential Free Agent Bullpen Fix Being Courted By National League Team
The Detroit Tigers have been the best team in baseball over the first nearly two months of the season, but not everything is perfect.
Though the numbers put them right around the top of the league in most statistical categories with regards to the bullpen, there is no true alpha who they can put in the game at any time and earn clutch strikeouts.
Collectively, the Tigers have been solid in this area, but in order to become the World Series contender it looks like they can be, they will need to add a talented reliever or two.
One of those names who made a ton of sense this offseason is veteran David Robertson, who was coming off a strong showing with the Texas Rangers in 2024 even though he was on the cusp of turning 40 years old.
Able to provide nasty stuff along with veteran mentorship, Robertson seemed like the perfect fit.
However, neither Detroit nor any other team signed him as he reportedly searched for a multi-season commitment despite his age.
Unless Robertson decided he did not want to play anymore, him landing somewhere has always felt likely at some point during the 2025 campaign when teams get desperate and potentially his demands lessen.
If there is interest from the Tigers, however, it sounds like they have some competition.
David Robertson Reportedly Being Check In On By Phillies
According to a report from MLB insider Mark Feinsand, Robertson was contacted by the Philadelphia Phillies. This was before they lost their closer Jose Alvarado for the next 80 games, plus the postseason, to suspension.
The Phillies are a team that would make a lot of sense for Robertson.
The 40-year-old has never won a World Series in his 16-year MLB career, so becoming the final piece for a team that looks like it has the makings of lifting a trophy could be very intriguing for him.
Pitching to a 3.00 ERA and 1.111 WHIP with one of the best K/9 rates of his career last season, Robertson appears to still have something in the tank.
Whether or not Detroit will have interest is another question, but barring giving up major assets at the trade deadline to improve -- something they should be looking to do regardless -- Robertson might just be the best option out there, and he would not require a trade.
If the Tigers want him, they had better hurry up and get on the phone to make an offer.