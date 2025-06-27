Tigers Predicted Not To Shop at Top of Relief Market Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in baseball, lacking any glaring weaknesses, just a few weeks out from the MLB trade deadline.
Alas, even the best teams could use some reinforcements on the roster for what they hope is a deep run in the playoffs.
For the Tigers, they need to find an upgrade on the left side of their infield.
More News: Three Detroit Tigers Remain in Contention to Start in MLB All-Star Game
Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry have been incredibly productive this season, but shortstop Trey Sweeney has been a major disappointment. Third base has been a revolving door with prospect Jace Jung not producing as well as the team had hoped.
But another area of the team people are keeping a close eye on is the bullpen.
Detroit has had one of the best relief staffs in baseball since last year when they went on their unprecedented run to qualify for the postseason.
More News: Tigers Emergency Starter Turns in Shockingly Dominant Performance Against Athletics
There have been a few hiccups in June from the bullpen, but overall, this is a group that has remained steadily productive.
However, they have one clear weakness that the front office would love to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline: they need someone who can generate some whiffs.
As currently constructed, the Tigers’ bullpen relies on inducing soft contact and their defense to make the plays. They do not generate as many strikeouts as you would like to see, especially in high-leverage situations.
More News: Tigers Slugging Duo Ranked Among Least Clutch Players in Baseball This Season
Luckily for Detroit, there should be plenty of options available on the trade market in the coming weeks.
Some big names could be available, such as former All-Stars Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox, Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles and David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
But, the Tigers aren’t expected to go shopping at the top of the market if they look to make a deal at all.
More News: Insider Says Tigers Will Be 'All In Again' if Red Sox Shop Alex Bregman
“Although the team does not overpay at the deadline, it could focus on veteran relievers with playoff experience, just not likely those at the top of the market. Alex Lange could also be activated in the coming weeks — he’s currently rehabbing in the minors,” wrote Greg Jewett of The Athletic (subscription required).
It will be interesting to see how the front office operates, given how wide open their window of contention is right now.
The future remains incredibly bright in Detroit, but no one knows what truly lies ahead; their chances of winning the World Series may never be better than they are right now.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.