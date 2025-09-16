Tigers Projection to Sign Free Agent Slugger Would Be Complete Disaster
The Detroit Tigers have had an special season which looks like it is going to have a strong chance to end in the first American League Central title in over a decade, and maybe even a deeper run than that.
Looking back at the offseason though, it all started with some real disappointment from the fan base when the Tigers were unable to fill their gap at third base with a nine-figure contract for Alex Bregman. Not only did they miss out on Bregman, they didn't fill the hot corner at all with a thin class behind the now Boston Red Sox superstar.
As a result and after a tremendous first half, they were linked over and over to Arizona Diamondbacks slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez at the trade deadline over the summer. Once again though, another team swooped in and Suárez wound up with the Seattle Mariners instead. The way things have gone since then however, Detroit looks like they may have caught a break as Suárez continues to struggle.
Despite all that, the Tigers were projected by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report to wind up signing him this offseason in his recent batch of Opening Day lineup projections which had Suárez batting fourth and playing third base. For a few different reasons, committing the kind of money it would take to land him would be a complete disaster.
Suárez Has Not Been Same Player Since Joining Mariners
After slashing .248/.320/.576 with 36 home runs and 87 RBI through 106 games with Arizona, Suárez hasn't just struggled after the trade, he's been an entirely different person. In 41 games with Seattle, he's slashing a putrid .170/.247/.386 with nine home runs and 22 RBI, striking out 60 times already as someone who has always been a frequent victim of that issue.
If Suárez does not turn it around soon, he will be costing himself a ton of money. But even if he does, struggles this significant are concerning. Reality is likely somewhere in between his Diamondbacks tenure and Mariners struggles for 2025, but it's a red flag and another streaky hitter is not really what Detroit needs.
Colt Keith Has Played an Admirable Third Base For Tigers
Detroit has shifted their young infielder Colt Keith around the diamond and he has stepped in at third this year to give them another option and done a pretty dang great job there. He was originally a third base prospect before switching to second due to an injury, but clearly he is beyond. If Keith were to be the third baseman of the future, it opens up a whole world of possibilities for some of the organization's rising prospects.
The Tigers have also already paid Keith handsomely even before his debut, and while whether or not that was a wise decision remains to be seen, he should certainly be given the chance to see this through before moving on to someone else.
Suárez May Just Be Not a Great Fit for Detroit
At times throughout his career, Suárez has been a tremendous power hitter who slugs at a high rate and gives a lineup some serious pop. Even at his best though, the All-Star is not a guy who gets on base at a high clip and strikes out a ton. He has not had an OBP over .350 since 2019 and has done it in just three of his 12 seasons, and right now he's not even coming close to that.
Add in the fact that three times he has led the National League in strikeouts and it is questionable whether or not the Tigers should want to pour serious assets into someone like Suárez. It's possible these conversations have already been had and this is why Detroit did not pursue him that heaviliy at the deadline, but still, these links keep happening.
The Tigers would be better suited spending their money elsewhere than reigniting the Suárez hype train again.