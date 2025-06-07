Tigers Provide Encouraging Update on Utility Man's Recovery from Recent Injury
The Detroit Tigers have several key contributors who are not currently with the team because they are on the injured list.
Among the players sidelined is utility man Matt Vierling, who has not been able to shake the injury bug in 2025.
Because of a strained rotator cuff muscle in his right shoulder, he was on the injured list to begin the season.
Vierling didn’t make his 2025 debut until May 23 as a result. Unfortunately, his stay with the Tigers wasn’t a very long one.
On May 27, he was placed on the injured list again with another injury to his right shoulder. This time, it was deemed inflammation.
A positive update was provided on his status from the team, via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic on X.
Vierling received an injection on Thursday and is expected to take the next step in his recovery over the weekend, partaking in baseball activities.
All of the updates that the Tigers provided in their June 6 Major League medical update were positive.
Jose Urquidy, who was non-tendered by the Houston Astros over the winter and picked up by Detroit, completed a bullpen session. He is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and has not pitched in a Major League game since Sept. 29, 2023.
Starting pitcher Reese Olson is expected to complete a bullpen session on Saturday. Fellow pitcher Alex Lange is also expected to complete a bullpen session the same day.
Veteran starting pitcher Alex Cobb, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal this winter but has yet to appear in a game because of right hip inflammation, is continuing his rehab assignment tonight with High-A West Michigan.
Pitchers Jackson Jobe and Jason Foley are completing their rehab daily. Fellow pitcher Ty Maddon is completing catch daily.
It is encouraging that all of the players currently sidelined are taking positive steps in their rehab assignments, moving closer to returning to the field for real game action.