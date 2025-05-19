Tigers Place Reese Olson on Injured List, Recall Chase Lee from Toledo
The Detroit Tigers are down another starting pitcher.
According to an announcement from the team, the Tigers have placed right-handed pitcher Reese Olson on the 15-day injured list after he was pulled from a start on Saturday in the midst of another great performance.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Chase Lee has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo.
Olson had tossed six one-hit shutout innings but was pulled due to a cramp in his right ring finger, and there was optimism he was going to avoid an IL stint after the injury was downplayed by A.J. Hinch after the game.
The fact that Olson looked as good as he has during what has been a career season makes his impending absence sting even more. But it seems Detroit is erring on the side of caution and there's no reason to think this will be a long-term issue.
Olson's ERA on the season is down to a 2.96 with a WHIP of 1.171 alongside 51 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched.
Having seen an uptick in velocity, the 25-year-old has clearly taken the next step as a pitcher and has arguably been the Tigers second-best arm so far this season.
Olson joins fellow resurgent star Casey Mize on the injured list and puts Detroit's spectacular rotation down two of its most important pieces.
Neither Mize nor Olson's issues sound like they are going to be long-term, and the Tigers will hope they get both of them back sooner rather than later.