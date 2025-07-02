Tigers Rank High on Trade Landing Spots for Red Sox All-Star Slugger
This past offseason, the Detroit Tigers had a few areas of weakness they were looking to address.
Amongst them was their lineup, where they tried to add more pop after relying heavily on elite pitching performances in 2024 to carry the load.
One of the players the team pursued was third baseman Alex Bregman.
More News: When Will Tigers Promote Star Prospect Kevin McGonigle to Next Level?
The Houston Astros star would have been a great fit for the Tigers given his relationship and history playing under A.J. Hinch, who was with the Astros for the first four seasons of Bregman’s career.
Bregman would have been the perfect addition to a club looking to take that next step toward contention. Their run to the playoffs in 2024, snapping a nine-year drought, was unprecedented, and the two-time All-Star would have helped legitimize the team.
Ultimately, he decided to sign with the Boston Red Sox, but missing out on him hasn’t hurt the team much.
More News: Former Tigers Player Set To Suddenly Retire From Baseball
At 53-32, the Tigers have the best record in the American League and are bona fide World Series contenders.
However, there is still a void that needs to be filled at third base, where former top prospect Jace Jung has not panned out as well as the team had hoped.
Veteran utility man Zach McKinstry is putting together a career year, but deploying him at third base every day minimizes his greatest strength, which is his versatility.
More News: Tigers Ace Chosen as Team MVP After Fantastic First Half This Season
Could Detroit circle back and look to acquire Bregman again?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report certainly believes it is a possibility, placing the Tigers at No. 3 in his ranking of potential trade suitors for the star third baseman.
What could a deal between the two sides look like?
Rymer has pitched a hypothetical offer of Bregman going to Detroit in exchange for veteran starting pitcher Alex Cobb and star prospect Josue Briceno.
More News: Tigers Ace Wins AL Player of the Week After Outstanding Performances
Parting ways with Cobb, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal this past winter and has yet to appear in a game, would be the easy part.
Moving on from Briceno would be a tougher sell given his breakout performance at the Arizona Fall League that has continued into this season . He has a .994 OPS with 14 home runs through 50 games at High-A West Michigan, debuting on a few top 100 prospect lists this year.
Trading a player of caliber for what could be a rental is a difficult decision to make, but the Tigers' title chances are legitimate.
Improving those odds by acquiring an experienced champion such as Bregman cannot be passed up.
Detroit has an incredibly deep farm system they should not be afraid to dip into it if it means improving the Major League roster.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.