Tigers Reveal What Role Rookie Sensation Troy Melton Will Have Next Season
The Detroit Tigers have turned the page to the offseason after a heartbreaking Game 5 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, coming within a moment or two from their first ALCS appearance since 2013.
As Detroit tries to figure out how to get better and avoid the same fate next season for the third year in a row, the focus turns to president of baseball operations Scott Harris and how he is going to improve the team this winter.
It's always the case for every team who hopes to contend though that the most critical improvements coming from internal players taking the next step. The team will have to hope that one of those improvements comes from one of their most unsung heroes in the playoffs, rookie right-hander Troy Melton.
The 24-year-old was sensational in October both as a starter and with heroic performances out of the bullpen. Because of the versatility shown, some have asked what his role will be moving forward. Harris and manager A.J. Hinch put those questions to rest this week during their end-of-season press conference.
Tigers Reveal Melton Will Be Starter Going Forward
"He's a starter," Hinch definitively declared via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press when asked the question.
"Yeah, he'll be a starter next year," Harris expanded. "I'm really impressed by Troy Melton...I thought he pitched really well for us. He got really big outs for us, and he handled the transition from the rotation to the bullpen as seamlessly as any young player we have seen since I've been here.
"For a young pitcher with as little experience as he has, you can't ask for anything more than what Troy gave us in the postseason...I'm really proud of him for stepping up and answering the bell and being a huge addition to this team. I don't think we get as far as we did without him."
Clearly, Detroit thinks very highly of their young arm, and they have every reason to.
Melton Was Sensational For Tigers in Regular Season and Playoffs
In 16 appearances in the regular season, only four of which were starts, Melton pitched to a 2.76 ERA and 1.007 WHIP with a 3-2 record. Once the lights got even brighter in October, the youngster got even better.
Though he had a rough relief appearance in the Wild Card round against the Cleveland Guardians, his performances in the series against Seattle were a massive part of the reason Detroit was even able to get to a Game 5 and the 15th inning when they did get there.
In three appearances with eight innings pitched, including a Game 1 start, which the Tigers won, Melton had a 1.13 ERA and looked dominant with eight strikeouts. The moment was not too big for him, and Detroit was the beneficiary as a result.
Seeing Melton join the starting rotation next year should be extremely exciting for fans, and it will be fascinating to see what kind of season he can put together in his first campaign as a fixture on the staff.