Tigers Send Struggling Jace Jung Back To Triple-A for Second Time This Year
The Detroit Tigers have made a significant roster move ahead of their series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, rookie third baseman Jace Jung has been optioned back to Triple-A. In a corresponding move, Akil Baddoo has been recalled.
That's an interesting development given the fact that Baddoo is an outfielder.
When it comes to Jung, this is the second time in the last few months that he has been sent back to Triple-A after a brutal spring training led to him not breaking camp with the team.
He did, however, get off to a hot start in Triple-A which led to him coming back up, so perhaps he simply needs to build some more confidence with Toledo.
Since he has returned to the Tigers, Jung has struggled mightily, slashing .111/.245/.111 over 18 games and still searching for the first home run of his career.
What this means for the third base remains to be seen, though it figures likely to be a combination of Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibáñez until Matt Vierling returns.
Vierling seems to be on the cusp of coming back as he works his way through a rehab assignment, but the leading theory was that Jung would be optioned to make room for him.
Now that Jung has already been sent down, Vierling would have to take the place of someone else, though Justyn-Henry Malloy feels like a logical choice given the way he has also not produced at the plate.
Regardless, Jung clearly has work to do in order to prove he can stick around in the Major Leagues, and though it is disappointing to see him sent down again, it was likely the right decision.