Tigers Struggling Rookie in Danger of Being Sent Down When Star Returns
The Detroit Tigers have established themselves so far as arguably the best team in the American League as they continue to mow through their competition.
Entering the season, Detroit was seen as having at least one major hole on the defensive side and in the lineup at third base, especially after they failed to sign Alex Bregman.
When the job was left open, it was assumed that rookie and high profile prospect Jace Jung would take it in spring training, but Jung left it open when he did not play well enough in camp to crack the Opening Day roster.
He did however earn the job back with a very strong showing over the first few weeks in Triple-A, collecting 16 hits and 20 walks in 19 games. Since his return however, he is struggling mightily.
Jung has played in 17 games for the Tigers and is slashing a dreadful .098/.229/.098 with a total of just four hits.
Unfortunately for the rookie, he has likely made himself expendable when one of their stars returns from injury.
Could Jace Jung Survive Matt Vierling's Return?
Matt Vierling looks to be on the cusp of making his season debut as he continues to progress through his rehab assignment and is going to be back sometime over the next couple of weeks.
It's far from ideal because you want to give a rookie the chance to ride the wave of being an every day Major League player and work through struggles, but Detroit is simply too good of a team right now to be throwing away at-bats.
Vierling of course has the ability to play the outfield as well as third, giving the Tigers some more flexibility in how they construct their lineup each day.
Jung will likely have a couple of weeks to prove why he deserves to stay in the big leagues, but right now it does not seem like he's anywhere close to doing that.
With a young core that is already extremely lefty-heavy and Vierling adding a right-handed bat, it would not be a complete shock to see Jung dealt at the trade deadline if Detroit sees a move that could set them up for a championship run now.
Regardless of whether or not that happens though, what seems completely inevitable is Vierling taking Jung's place on the roster when he returns from Toledo, likely sometime this month.