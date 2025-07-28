Tigers Spiral After Hot Start With Bottom Tier July Record
The Detroit Tigers were the first to hit many milestones this season.
They were the first to win 30 games, then 40, then 50 and most recently 60.
But the Tigers were unable to win a game after they hit the 60-win mark until their offensive explosion on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
There was hope that the All-Star break would be enough time to regroup after they sputtered to close the first half of the season, but that has not been the case as Detroit has come out of the Midsummer Classic with a 2-8 record.
Following their 60th win against the Texas Rangers in their first series to start the second half of the year, the Tigers traveled out east and got swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In their following series, they were dominated by the Toronto Blue Jays, getting outscored 23-7 in the first three games of the set before they stopped their six-game losing streak with an emphatic 10-4 win.
It's shocking how poor Detroit has been in July.
The historically poor Colorado Rockies this month have an 8-13 record, which is one loss better than the Tigers who sit at 8-14.
Entering July, Detroit had only been swept one time, which was all the way back in March when they opened the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now, they have been swept twice in this month alone.
The good news is they still have a comfortable lead in the AL Central.
The Tigers are eight games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and 8.5 in front of the Kansas City Royals, so the hot start they had is helping them in the midst of their struggles.
But things need to turn around in a hurry for Detroit, and they'll hope to take their performance in the finale against the Blue Jays and carry it over into their series against the selling Arizona Diamondbacks.
