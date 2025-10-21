Tigers Star Prospect Performing at Torrid Level Recently in Arizona Fall League
The Detroit Tigers have some of their top prospects participating in the Arizona Fall League this year. A lot of attention was given to Kevin McGonigle, who is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the organization and No. 2 in the entire sport.
He is the highest-ranked prospect to participate in the AFL since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did in 2018 when he was on his way to being the No. 1-ranked prospect in baseball. McGonigle's start with Scottsdale this season has been solid.
In 34 plate appearances across seven games, he has a .280/.441/.440 slash line with four doubles, five RBI and two stolen bases. That's good production in the early going, but it pales in comparison to what his teammate and fellow top prospect is doing.
Max Anderson Has Huge Week at Arizona Fall League
Third baseman Max Anderson, the No. 9-ranked player in the Tigers’ farm system, has been on fire. He was highlighted as one of the most productive players in the AFL in Week 2 by Joe Trezza of MLB.com, tearing the cover off the ball during his opportunities to play.
He went 5-for-9 at the plate, racking up 14 total bases with three home runs. Five RBI and six runs scored were added to his stat line. Five walks were drawn and he was hit once by a pitch.
Across 25 plate appearances in the AFL, Anderson has a .563/.720/1.313 slash line with three home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and one stolen base. He has also drawn eight walks and struck out four times.
A second-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of the University of Nebraska, he found his stride again at the plate in 2025. His first taste of Double-A Erie in 2024 did not go well, but he adjusted accordingly this past year.
Max Anderson Living Up to Lofty Expectations
After playing 90 games with Erie and producing a .306/.358/.499 slash line with 14 home runs, 25 doubles, two triples and 65 RBI, he was promoted to Triple-A Toledo.
Anderson more than held his own at that level with a .267/.327/.422 slash line in 147 plate appearances. He hit five home runs and six doubles with 23 RBI.
Sometimes overlooked because of the other top prospects in the Detroit farm system -- such as McGonigle, center fielder Max Clark and shortstop Bryce Rainer -- Anderson is looking to make a name for himself in the desert.
His run production in 2025 has been excellent. It puts him on track to start the season in Triple-A and potentially be in the mix for the starting third base job at the big league level if he performs at a high enough level in spring training.