Top 10 Tigers Prospect Gets Called Up To Triple-A
The Detroit Tigers players at the MLB level aren't the only ones within the organization finding success in the 2025 season.
The organizations No. 10-ranked prospect, Max Anderson, earned his promotion to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens this week.
The promotion is another viewing of the immediate success that president of baseball operations Scott Harris has produced from the 2023 draft class.
Slugging To A Promotion
Anderson, who is in second season in the Tigers' minor league system, took a step forward this season at the plate with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves.
In 405 plate appearances, he's logged 113 hits, including 25 doubles, two triples, and 14 home runs. Producing a slash line of .306/.358/.499, the 23-year-old found his rhythm after struggling to end his 2023 season.
After spending the majority of the 2024 campaign at High-A, Anderson played five games for the SeaWolves, hoping to aid them in winning an Eastern League Championship.
Though the same size was limited, Anderson amassed just four hits in 22 plate appearances, resulting in a .182 betting average. But he did manage to show some power in his swings with two of his four hits going for extra bases.
He rebounded this season and is having his best year to date thus far. That is partially due to cutting down his strikeout rate, which sits at a staggering 14.6% in his 405 plate appearances with Erie.
Anderson was a second-round draft pick in 2023. Taken out of Nebraska, where he led the Big Ten in batting average and OPS, the Tigers took him after he showcased his elite ability to put the ball in play. He is expected to continue developing those skills within the pipeline.
He will likely split time at second and third base with fellow top-10 prospect Hao-Yu Lee, who has a .232 batting average this season in Toledo.
Draft Class Of The Future
Anderson was the third selection of the 2023 draft class, coming behind the third overall pick Max Clark and 37th overall pick Kevin McGonigle.
Those three selections have proven to be as good as Harris believed they would be when he selected them. And the continued development of the trio could result in them being the best hitters in the Tigers' lineup of the future.
Anderson will begin his Triple-A journey on Aug. 12 as the Mud Hens begin a six-game homestand.