Tigers Stars All Have Rough Showing in All-Star Game Defeat in Atlanta
The Detroit Tigers had the distinct honor coming off an incredible first half of the season to have six representatives at the All-Star game in Atlanta wearing their uniform.
With four in the starting lineup including the pitcher, it was set to be a memorable evening for the city of Detroit.
Unfortunately, things did not go spectacularly once they get there in the American League's thrilling swing-off style loss to the National League after the game ended in a 6-6 tie.
While getting the start, Tigers Cy Young winning ace and favorite to repeat again this year Tarik Skubal was a victim to an absurd top of the lineup for the National League.
Skubal would allow three hits and two runs in his one inning of work including a two-run knock to Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte.
Later in the game, Casey Mize got a chance to pitch as well and would secure two outs, but he also allowed a hit and a run, making it so the two Detroit arms allowed half the runs the NL scored despite being just two of 11 players to pitch.
As for the offense, things did not go a whole lot better there.
Tigers players got eight at-bats and did not reach base, going 0-for-8 with three strikeouts.
Gleyber Torres finished 0-for-2 with one strikeout, meanwhile Riley Greene finished 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Javier Baez went 0-for-2 as well with Zach McKinstry entering the game later on and lining out in his one at-bat.
In all likely reality, Detroit players coming up small on the big stage in an exhibition game likely has no impact on how the rest of the season will go, though it does sting a little bit.
There's no need to press the panic button simply because of one rough game, even after an even rougher conclusion in the four games leading into the break.
It's safe to say though fans are absolutely going to be ready after the break to wash this bad taste out of their mouths, and Tigers baseball cannot return to the television screens across the Motor City soon enough.
