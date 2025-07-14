Tigers Suffer Longest Losing Streak of Season, Fail To Reach 60 Wins at Break
The Detroit Tigers have been at the top of just about everyone's power rankings, but coming into the All-Star break, they lost a season-high four games in a row.
The Tigers are 59-38, failing to hit the 60-win mark before the Midsummer Classic.
More News: Tigers Select Jordan Yost With No. 24 Overall Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
Detroit's swept at the hands of the Seattle Mariners is the first time that's happened since their opening series of the year, when they faced off against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Mariners outscored the Tigers 35-14 in a three-game stretch, which is alarming considering how poor the pitching staff looked, which was supposed to be a strength of this team.
More News: Watch: Tigers Top Prospects Showcase Dominant Traits in All-Star Futures Game
In the last matchup of their series, Detroit got out to a 2-0 lead and had a chance to avoid the sweep and hit 60 wins. However, Seattle went on to outscore them 8-2 to secure the 8-4 victory and hand the Tigers something to think about during the break.
Detroit was the first team in the Majors to hit the 30-win mark on the season, then the first to hit the 40th and then the 50th.
More News: Tigers' Kevin McGonigle Shines Despite Underwhelming Stat Line in MLB Futures Game
They could still be the first to 60 wins since they still have the best record overall, but Los Angeles is right behind them with a 58-39 record, followed by the Chicago Cubs at 57-39.
The Tigers will go on a stint away from home to start their action after the break by taking on the Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Detroit still has the upper hand in their division with an 11.5 game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins, so despite the stumble down the stretch heading into the All-Star Game, they are well on their way to securing a playoff spot.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.