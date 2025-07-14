Tigers Reportedly Eyeing Blockbuster Trade With Rival Twins
The Detroit Tigers are expected to be fairly aggressive when it comes to making upgrades at the trade deadline in a couple of weeks.
With 59 wins in the first half going into the All-Star break and a chance to capitalize on a weak American League, there is no reason for them to not go all in right now.
Windows do not stay open long, and while common logic would suggest the Tigers are in the beginning of theirs since they are young and have high-end prospects coming up their pipeline, this is a team ready to win now.
Bailing out in 2025 with things wide open in hopes of potentially being better years down the line is not a strategy of winning organizations, and make no mistake, Detroit has the chance to be just that.
After a cold streak to end the first half ahead of the break was marred by four straight losses where 26 runs were allowed by the bullpen, it has become more clear than ever where the Tigers need help.
How hard Detroit was going to pursue reliever help was somewhat up in the air, but there should be no doubt anymore that if they only add to one place, that's where it must be.
In his Sunday notebook, one of baseball's most prominent insiders -- Bob Nightengale of USA Today -- revealed that he has heard the Tigers are taking a look at two star Minnesota Twins relievers with multiple years of control.
According to Nightengale, Detroit is one of several teams in talks with the Twins on both Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax.
As Minnesota falls out of contention, it makes sense why they would at least entertain dealing away some of their biggest pieces. However, neither one would come cheap for the Tigers because of a multitude of reasons.
For one, the Twins are not going to be supremely eager to make one of their division rivals stronger, so they may demand a more significant return as a result.
The primary reason, however, is the contract status of both.
Each of the right-handers are under team control via arbitration for the next two seasons after this year.
Young, controllable and affordable elite bullpen arms do not come cheap on the trade market, and Minnesota very well may land a huge haul if they do ship either of them out of town.
Duran has a 1.66 ERA and 15 saves this year with 49 strikeouts in 43.1 innings, while Jax has a 3.92 ERA and blazing 66 strikeouts in 41.1 innings. Last season, Jax had a 2.03 ERA in 72 appearances and has been one of the more reliable relievers in baseball.
If Detroit can land one of the two, it would do absolute wonders for the bullpen, something which has to happen if they want to win this year.
Whether or not a fair deal can be actually worked out remains to be seen. However, the fact they are eyeing this type of blockbuster is extremely notable in itself.
