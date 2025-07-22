Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Possesses Second Most Dominant Pitch in Baseball
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was the unanimous 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner and has put himself in position to accomplish the impressive feat again in 2025.
He has been dominating opponents with regularity again, earning the chance to be the starter for the AL All-Star Team last week at Truist Park during the Midsummer Classic.
Skubal proved why he was worthy of the honor with an incredible first start out of the break against the Texas Rangers when he worked 6.2 innings, surrendering only four hits and one earned run to go along with 11 strikeouts and zero walks.
That improved his already otherworldly production, with the Tigers ace putting together another incredible campaign.
Through 20 starts, Skubal leads all pitchers with a 4.9 bWAR. His 1.91 FIP, 0.815 WHIP, 1.1 BB/9 ratio, 11.6 K/9 and 10.25 SO/BB are all the best in baseball as well.
Skubal has a 2.19 ERA, which is tops in the AL, striking out 162 batters across 127.2 innings.
It is difficult to fathom, but his production has improved across the board compared to his Cy Young campaign last year.
How has he managed to take his game to another level despite already reaching incredible heights?
Skubal possesses one of the most dominant pitches in baseball that anchors his impressive repertoire.
His changeup had a +17 Run Value in the first half of the 2025 campaign; the only pitch that has a higher run value is the four-seam fastball that Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan throws, with a Run Value of +18.
“It’s been an especially dominant pitch for producing strikeouts over the last two years. After punching out 82 hitters with his changeup last year, Skubal is already up to 76 this season, tied for the fourth-most of any individual pitch in the Majors, and hitters have a measly .365 OPS against Skubal’s dominant changeup,” wrote Brent Maguire of MLB.com.
The star lefty has pinpoint control and accuray with his entire arsenal, which makes the changeup play even better.
Also possessing one of the best fastballs in baseball, which averages 97.2 mph, makes his changeup even more dominant.
His Fastball Run Value is an elite +18, which is in the 99th percentile. His Offspeed Run Value is now +19, which is in the 100th percentile.
Skubal’s overall Pitching Run Value is an absurd +39, which is tops in baseball, with his Breaking Run Value being “only” +2 in the 70th percentile.
