Tigers Can Solve Three Trade Deadline Needs in Massive Splash with Diamondbacks
The Detroit Tigers are expected to be one of the busier contenders at the trade deadline here, just about two weeks from now.
Finishing off the first half of the year with the best record in Major League Baseball, headed into the All-Star break, this is a team that looks capable of winning right now if they make the right moves this month.
Like any other contender though, they have a few holes. In the case of this Tigers team, they could be fatal come October if they do not patch them up correctly.
More News: Tigers Path to Dream Trade Deadline Complicated as Diamondbacks Weigh Selling
In order, the biggest needs are relievers, another bat who can play third base, and a starting pitcher to eliminate a bullpen game slot from the rotation.
What if Detroit could solve all three of these needs in one massive trade that would send shock waves across baseball and issue a stern message that this is the team to beat for the World Series?
While this, of course, would be extremely difficult to pull off, there is one team out there capable of solving all three needs for the Tigers in one massive swoop.
More News: Tigers Named Landing Spot for Pirates Star Reliever Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Reports this week have indicated the Arizona Diamondbacks are unsure if they want to sell, so in order for this to work, they will have to fall a bit more in the standings over the course of the next week.
It just so happens though that Arizona is full of rental players who are capable of plugging all three issues for Detroit, and though it would take a lot, a massive blockbuster with the Diamondbacks could be the path to glory.
Eugenio Suárez, who is going to be possibly the most sought-after player at the deadline overall, is having an incredible year at third and gives the Tigers an everyday man at the hot corner.
More News: Tigers Sign Former World Series Champion to Provide Potential Bullpen Depth
Pitching wise, the Diamondbacks have veteran Shelby Miller in the bullpen who is already familiar with Detroit. Miller is currently injured which could drive down his value, but he is expected to return.
In terms of starters, both Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen are also set to hit free agency and are expected to be trade candidates.
Landing Suárez, Kelly, and one of Kelly or Gallen would take a premium prospect return, but it also would make the Tigers instantly a heavy World Series favorite.
If Detroit could pull something like that off, even for just two of the three, without having to give up Max Clark or Kevin McGonigle, this seems like something they should pursue heavily.
More News: Tigers Land Two Helpful Players From Rockies in Hypothetical Trade Proposal
Selling the farm entirely for rental pieces should not be in the cards, but the advantage of being a good team with a great farm system is being able to pull off moves like this to try to win now.
The Tigers have that advantage, and Arizona holds the keys to a potential trade that could make them legitimate title favorites.
If they have the guts to actually make it happen, it could be a deal to go down in Detroit sports history as one of the best trades ever made.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.