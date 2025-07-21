Tigers Expected To Be Strategic With Additions Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers were able to snap a seven-game losing streak on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, becoming the first team in baseball to reach the 60-win plateau this season.
It is an incredible achievement for a team that has been winning as much as any franchise for about the last calendar year.
Getting the job done in every facet of the game, the Tigers have a commanding 11-game lead in the American League Central and are bona fide World Series contenders.
Alas, even the best teams could use some reinforcements down the stretch, and that rings true for Detroit as well.
Despite their overall success, there are a few needs that have developed on the roster through their first 100 games of the 2025 campaign.
How are they going to go about addressing those needs?
Jason Beck of MLB.com has predicted they will be “strategic buyers,” taking advantage of their incredibly deep farm system when the opportunity arises.
“All contenders look for pitching at the Trade Deadline, but the Tigers have a lot to offer and a front office that can get creative to find what they need,” he wrote.
If there was a chance to make a blockbuster acquisition, the kind of star prospects such a deal would require are currently in the Detroit farm system, headlined by center fielder Max Clark and shortstop Kevin McGonigle.
Their deep farm system will allow them to make additions without crippling the long-term outlook of the franchise.
What positions will they be targeting?
In the lineup, acquiring someone who can handle third base would make a lot of sense. With so many left-handed hitters already available for manager A.J. Hinch, a right-handed situational bat would make a lot of sense.
The bullpen could also use an upgrade, specifically someone who can strike batters out at a high rate.
The Tigers’ current stable of relief pitchers relies heavily on inducing soft contact, but the fewer balls that are put into play, the more success a team will have when in the field.
Being able to compete for a World Series is never guaranteed, so if the right deal did arise, the front office might consider pulling the trigger on a massive addition.
But, more than likely, a deal of that magnitude won’t be made in-season.
