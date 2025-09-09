Tigers Would Be Wise To Go After AL Hits Leader in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers were searching for a splash last winter when they pursued Alex Bregman all offseason, but they came up just short of landing him.
That addition could have been a complete gamechanger for the franchise, giving them a consistent offensive force in the middle of their lineup while also solving their hole at third base. However, despite not signing him, the Tigers have still put together a good season.
How good is the question once October hits. While they have been the best team in the American League virtually all year, there are some glaring issues on this roster that could lead to another exit in the playoffs.
And if that happens, it will be interesting to see how Detroit approaches this upcoming offseason. After going on a magical run during last year's playoffs, they were much less aggressive than many people expected, which is something that carried over ahead of the trade deadline.
Could the Tigers have a busy offseason if they come up short again in the playoffs this year?
Detroit Tigers Should Go After Bo Bichette
If they are going to be aggressive, the first place they should start is going after Toronto Blue Jays star infielder Bo Bichette.
After leading the American League in hits during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the 27-year-old is on pace to do it again for the third time in his career. That is going to make him a hot commodity on the open market this winter, and it could price him out of the Blue Jays' range depending on how they want to put their roster together around Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post (subscription required) listed the Tigers as a potential suitor for Bichette alongside five other teams. And it makes a ton of sense why that is the case considering the holes Detroit will need to fill.
Already without a proven commodity at third base following the injuries to Matt Vierling and disastrous performance by Jace Jung, there is both not a short-term or long-term answer at the hot corner as they try to see if Colt Keith can become that guy for them.
Shortstop is also a question mark, with Javier Baez being deployed in more of a super utility role where he has used his elite defense in center field to the tune of an All-Star selection. Trey Sweeney is also still coming along on the offensive side of things with an OPS+ that's 42 points below the league average.
Then there's second base, with Gleyber Torres expected to depart in free agency after putting together a bounce back campaign of his own that should have some other teams around the league interested in bringing in the 28-year-old.
With so many question marks across their entire infield, Bichette has to be someone Detroit pursues.