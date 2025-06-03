Tigers Youngster Moves Up Rankings, Cementing Status as Top Prospect
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Detroit Tigers and rightfully so.
After snapping their nine-year playoff drought in unprecedented fashion in 2024, they have carried that positive momentum over into 2025.
Currently owning the most victories in the MLB with 39 entering play on June 2, the team is in the driver’s seat in the American League Central. They are going to be surefire buyers at the deadline this year, a total 180-degree turn from where they were at last year.
With a strong farm system overflowing with high-upside youngsters, Detroit has the ammunition to make a splash should the opportunity present itself.
One of the players whom other franchises around the league are assuredly going to ask about in trade negotiations for a blockbuster deal is middle infielder Bryce Rainer.
Where Did Bryce Rainer Land in Tigers Prospect Rankings?
A first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, Calif., his upside was evident right away.
Despite not playing in any professional games last year after being selected, Rainer entered 2025 as one of the top 100 prospects in baseball.
Such a lofty ranking and expectations could wear on a young player coming right out of high school. But, he has handled the transition well, continuing to climb the Tigers’ prospect rankings.
In a recent update shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, Rainer is moving in the right direction again following the graduations of pitcher Jackson Jobe and third baseman Jace Jung.
He is now the No. 3-ranked prospect, behind center fielder Max Clark and second baseman Kevin McGonigle.
“Rainer continues his hot start in pro ball, joining Clark and McGonigle as the impressive young position players in the system,” McDaniel wrote.
That is an impressive trio for Detroit to have leading the way. All three carry immense upside and will be useful parts of the Major League roster or headliners in a massive trade to acquire an established talent.
Don't forget about catcher Thayron Liranzo, who is struggling at Double-A but still possesses immense power potential.
Through his first 34 professional games and 147 plate appearances, Rainer has a .293/.388/.455 slash line with five home runs, five doubles and 22 RBI, stealing nine bases as well, for Single-A Lakeland.