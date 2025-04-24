Underrated Detroit Tigers Hold Steady in Most Recent Power Rankings
The Detroit Tigers are flying high, building off the momentum they generated as an organization in 2024 by proving the playoff run last season was no fluke.
Manager A.J. Hinch has continued to utilize a progressive pitching philosophy, and the culture he's set has resonated through the clubhouse and fan base.
The Tigers pitch as well as anybody, led by the best starting rotation in MLB, and they have gotten some key offensive contributions to ignite a 15-10 start that has the team atop the American League Central division.
Detroit started the season getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but ever since then, they've been a juggernaut.
This week, the Tigers proved they belong with baseball's best when they took two of three from another California powerhouse in the San Diego Padres.
But the 15-7 run and series win over the Padres did not move the needle in the latest edition of ESPN's power rankings, as the Tigers still sit in the No. 9 spot, the same position they held last week.
ESPN MLB analyst Jorge Castillo added his thoughts on the team so far, and he delved into the success of the team's two former first overall picks.
"It took longer than projected, but right-hander Casey Mize and first baseman Spencer Torkelson are finally realizing their potential together as former No. 1 overall picks," he wrote.
It's true that Casey Mize and Spencer Torkelson's development have been massive factors in Detroit's continued improvement.
Mize looks like a budding ace.
Having finally rediscovered his high-level velocity in spring training, he's 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA in his four starts and a WHIP under 1.00.
He's killing hard contact, holding opponents to an xBA of just .181 according to Statcast data, good enough to put him in the 91st percentile among all pitchers.
Torkelson looked like he may be out of a job in the off-season and the lead up to spring training, but he too has been a revelation.
He grades out at an elite level in average exit velocity, barrel rate, bat speed and chase rate, and he looks like the first overall pick-worthy all-around hitter the Tigers thought they were getting in 2020.
Still, placing Detroit ninth seems to be underselling what this franchise has accomplished. The Tigers sit one spot behind a 13-12 Philadelphia Phillies team that has floundered of late.
Detroit has not just beat up on weak AL teams as the recent series win over San Diego shows.