Unorthodox Approach Separates Detroit Tigers Ace From Peers
The Detroit Tigers are a team on the rise, thanks in large part to the established and emerging stars who are on their roster.
Their biggest star resides on the mound, where ace Tarik Skubal does his work.
The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner was recently ranked as a slam dunk ace by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel in a recent piece highlighting the best starting pitchers in baseball.
It was the Tigers star who claimed the No. 1 spot in the rankings and rightfully so.
2024 was the first time in Skubal’s career that everything came together and clicked. There was never a doubt about the talent that he possessed, but his inability to stay healthy was holding him back.
Last year, there were no such issues, as he unleashed a dominant campaign on the league, resulting in being unanimously voted as the AL Cy Young Award winner.
He was able to make 31 starts in 2024 after making only 36 the previous two years combined. His production was through the roof, as he accomplished the pitching Triple Crown, making him a shoo-in for the prestigious award.
Skubal went 18-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 228 strikeouts. His victories, 6.4 WAR and strikeouts all led the MLB. His .818 winning percentage, ERA, 172 ERA+ and 2.49 FIP were all the best marks amongst AL pitchers.
What has aided in Skubal’s meteoric rise up the starting pitcher rankings?
Throwing the ball harder year after year certainly helps.
Over the last four seasons, he has seen his average fastball velocity increase from 94.2 mph up to 97.6 mph.
In 2025, his arsenal has been even nastier than it was in 2024. His Stuff+ numbers are all up across the board, which hints that even more impressive performances from the talented southpaw could be on the horizon this summer.
Alas, there are a lot of pitchers who have elite stuff but are unable to translate it to the level of production Skubal has shown.
What separates him from his peers in that regard is the unorthodox pitching sequences he uses and the elite control he has with every offering in his repertoire.
“He also throws his two fastballs over 50% of the time and his changeup more than both breaking balls combined. Both tendencies are a bit unusual for a front-line starter in today's game -- but that's also what you get with aces: They're outliers,” wrote McDaniel.
Being named the best starting pitcher in baseball is no easy feat, but it is one that Skubal certainly has earned with his performance, as he is showing no signs of slowing down.