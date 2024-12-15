Weighing Pros and Cons of Detroit Tigers Signing Christian Walker This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers have wrapped up the Winter Meetings without making a big splash quite yet this offseason.
Coming into the winter, the Tigers were a team that was certainly one to keep an eye on in free agency and the trade market. With prospects and money, Detroit could look to improve their team in multiple ways.
However, they have been relatively quiet so far based on some of their needs, but there is still a lot of time to improve this offseason.
One position that the Tigers might look to shake up is first base. Former first-round pick Spencer Torkelson hasn’t lived up to expectations, and as a team that should be thinking about winning now, first base is an area they should look to improve.
One potential free-agent target who could make sense for Detroit is Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker. Last season, in 130 games, the right-handed slugger totaled 26 home runs, 84 RBIs, and won a gold glove.
There is plenty to like about not only his game, but his potential fit with the Tigers. Here are some pros and cons for Detroit if they were to sign the veteran first baseman.
Pros
There are certinaly a lot of pros about Walker and how he would fit with Detroit. The 33-year-old has been one of the best first basemen in baseball the last three years, as he has had an OPS of over .800 each season, while winning three gold gloves.
As a complete player and a veteran, the slugger would fit in nicely along with the young core of the Tigers. Detroit certainly has a need for a right-handed bat in the middle of their order, and Walker fits the bill there as well.
Even though he was a bit of a late bloomer in his career, the 33-year-old has put together a really strong three-year stretch with the Diamondbacks. He would instantly come in and improve both the middle of the order and the team defensively.
Cons
If it wasn’t for his age, Walker would likely be the top target at first base this offseason. However, he is going to be 34 years old when the season starts and that is certainly a reason to be concerned.
Despite his age, the talented first baseman is likely to have numerous suitors who are contenders. The Tigers could and should be one of those teams, but interest around the league could drive up his price. At his age, Detroit shouldn’t have a contract longer than three seasons, as they don’t want to see a situation like what happened to the Houston Astros with Jose Abreu.