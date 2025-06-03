What Can Tigers Improve Upon in June To Further Solidify Team As Contender?
With May in the rearview mirror for the Detroit Tigers, it was another fantastic month for the franchise.
The Tigers were able to follow up a good start to the season in April with another good month in May. Detroit came into the year as a team to watch after winning the American League Wild Card Round against the Houston Astros.
However, there was some belief that the victory could have been a bit of a fluke. So far, the Tigers have proven that they aren’t a fluke at all, and in fact, appear to be the team to beat in the AL.
Across the board, there is a lot to like about what the Tigers have been able to accomplish this campaign.
However, while they have had plenty of success, they are far from perfect. Here are a few things they need to improve with the calendar flipping to June.
Close Out Games
Despite the bullpen being one of the better ones in baseball, the Tigers had some issues closing out games. In 13 save opportunities, they only recorded eight saves as a team in May.
This could be an indication of an area of need for a team that is looking to be a contender. While manager A.J. Hinch has always done a good job managing the bullpen for Detroit, the unit might be in need of another high leverage arm.
Find Some Speed
Despite the offense being much improved compared to last year, the Tigers have been somewhat one dimensional. While Detroit has shown an ability to hit for both average and power, they are no threat to advance runners when on base.
In May, the Tigers ranked dead last in baseball with just six stolen bases. Even though the offense performed well, moving runners over and running the bases well is an important thing for a team come the postseason. Finding some speed on the base paths could be an area that the team looks for.
Get Healthy
Even though Detroit has been one of the best teams in baseball, they have been far from healthy. Throughout a long season, people are going to miss time, and it’s a testament to the depth of the franchise that they have been able to survive with some key players out.
Whether it be pitchers stepping up in the starting rotation or a player like Javier Baez going to the outfield from the infield to help out, Detroit has been able to weather injuries early on.
With some key players coming back hopefully shortly, the Tigers could be taking their game to another level in the coming months.