Will This Detroit Tigers Infielder be a "Secret Weapon" for Team in ALDS?
The Detroit Tigers will look to continue their improbable season as they take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series (ALDS) beginning on Saturday.
The team swept the Houston Astros to advance to the second round of the postseason. They will look to defeat their division rivals and advance to their first championship series since 2013.
On Friday, the writers at MLB.com listed who they believe could be each team’s “secret weapon” for the division series. For the Tigers, the staff went with one of the players who had one of the biggest moments in the last round, infielder Andy Ibanez.
The 31-year-old had one of the biggest hits of the wildcard round as he had a bases-clearing double off Houston Astros closer Josh Hader to seal the deal for Detroit to move on to the next round. He is 2 for 3 so far in this year’s postseason, with both hits going for doubles.
“When the Tigers face a right-handed starter, he’s lurking on the bench, ready to enter whenever a lefty reliever enters. His role is specific, and he approaches it intensely.” Said Jason Beck of MLB.com, and a scenario like this could have an immediate impact on Detroit’s success in Game One of the series.
The Guardians will deploy right-hander Tanner Bibee for the first starting pitcher of the series. That means Ibanez will most likely start on the bench, awaiting his moment. Although the Guardians don’t have many left-handers out of their bullpen, it is highly likely that 27-year-old Tim Herrin will get some time during some late high leverage innings in the series. If Ibanez can pick up another special playoff moment for the Tigers, doing it on one of the top arms from the Cleveland relief staff, who has been one of the best in the league all season, would be huge.
This season, Ibanez has hit .292/.357/.445 with 12 extra-base hits and 24 RBI across 137 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. Arguably, his best game of the season came when the Tigers traveled to Ohio to take on the Guardians in early May. He went 4 for 4 at the plate with two homers and four RBI. He picked up 11 total bases in the contest. Both of the home runs came against a lefty on the mound.
The first pitch for the beginning of the ALDS with the Cleveland Guardians is scheduled for 1:08 pm ET at Progressive Field. The game will be available nationally on TBS.