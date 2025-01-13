Yankees and Mets Out of Sweepstakes for Long Shot Detroit Tigers Target
The Detroit Tigers got some great news on Monday afternoon with two teams they're competing with for the top free agent available have reportedly been eliminated from contention.
According to intel shared by Jack Curry of YES Network and subsequent information provided by Will Sammon of The Athletic, both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are no longer in the running for Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki.
That removes the possibility of two major players in free agency keeping him away from the Tigers.
Detroit's chances of landing Sasaki are a major outside shot at this point, but they have long been seen as a team with at least a strong argument as to why the 23-year-old should sign with them.
Reporting throughout the offseason has indicated Sasaki's possible preference for a smaller market team with demonstrated development rather than automatically choosing the glitz and glamor of a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers.
With Baseball America's Coach of the Year pitching coach Chris Fetter in place who just guided Tigers ace Tarik Skubal to a historic unanimous Cy Young season, Detroit's development is unquestioned across the league.
Not to mention the small market allure with a roster that potentially may just be a few pieces away - like Sasaki - from competing for a World Series title.
The Tigers' chances seemed to improve even further last week when it was reported a "mystery team" met with the future superstar in addition to the regular list of suspected suitors such as the Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and San Francisco Giants.
The Giants were also told by Sasaki's camp, according to the team's general manager they are out of the running per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, clearing the way further for a team like Detroit.
Realistically, it's still an incredibly uphill battle for the Tigers.
With the favorites seen as Los Angeles and San Diego, both teams that boast compelling cases as to why their respective city is the best place for Sasaki, it's going to be extremely difficult for Detroit to have a real chance.
The right-hander has posted a 2.02 over 69 appearances in his four year professional career in Japan. Striking out batters at an elite rate with over 11 K's per nine innings, it's easy to see why he's so highly sought after.
Time will tell very soon whether or not the Tigers have a realistic say in the battle for one of the most sought after international players in history.