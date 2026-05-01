The Best Part of Austin Meadows' Tigers Golf Reunion Wasn't the Golf

As the Detroit Tigers enter May with a 16-16 record, currently sitting in second place in the AL Central, let's take a trip to the past. We don't have to go far, as this past journey will bring us to before the 2026 season got underway in the first place.

Former Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows has officially stepped away from Major League Baseball. His last stop in the big leagues before retiring was in Detroit, where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the franchise.

Since he's retired, Meadows has begun posting to social media, showcasing what life looks like for a former All-Star. In his latest YouTube video, Meadows invited former teammates Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson out to the golf course to take on him and his younger brother, Parker Meadows.

The video was published on April 30, but it was clearly recorded during the offseason, as Parker is currently on the injured list due to a collision in the outfield earlier this season. He isn't expected to return for Detroit until mid to late 2026.

The Meadows' vs The Best Friends

Detroit Tigers outfielders Riley Greene, left, and Austin Meadows in the field during spring training. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Meadows has been very vocal about his favorite hobbies since hanging up the cleats, the top two being fishing and golfing. Bringing the three current Tigers out before Detroit traveled to begin their 2026 season in San Diego, the competitive nature in all four men was easily seen.

It's encouraging to see that Austin has kept in touch with his former teammates. It helps that his younger brother is still with the team, so Meadows probably never lost the friendships he had with both Greene and Torkelson.

"I spent most of my career with the Tampa Bay Rays and finished it with the Detroit Tigers, so getting back out with these guys like this is something I don’t take for granted. But once we get going, it turns into real competition quick," Meadows wrote in the description of the video.

Brothers and Detroit Tigers outfielders Austin Meadows, left, and Parker Meadows, right, during spring training. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the video, you can see what life looks like for Major League Baseball players while in the offseason. For Torkelson, Greene, and Parker, these type of activities keep them loose in the offseason before preparing their bodies for a 162-game stretch, at minimum.

The full video is almost an hour and a half long, giving any Tigers fan something to watch before the upcoming homestand or whenever Detroit has an off day. Meadows' YouTube channel is called "Boats N' Homers", a clever word play incorporating two of his favorite things.