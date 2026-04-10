Key Takeaways From Tigers' A.J. Hinch on Parker Meadows, Jack Flaherty

The Detroit Tigers just got swept right out of Minnesota by the Twins and now hold a 4-9 record going into their second homestand of the 2026 campaign. Taking on the Miami Marlins next, the Tigers have to find a way to roll with some punches, especially following Thursday's scary collision.

In case you missed it, Detroit's center fielder Parker Meadows and left fielder Riley Greene collided in the outfield, both going after a fly ball hit by Josh Bell. Greene came away with the ball, but Meadows went down after colliding with Greene, hitting the grass hard and having blood come out of his mouth.

Meadows exited the game, Kevin McGonigle was called in to play shortstop and Javier Baez took over center field duties. Following the game, manager A.J. Hinch spoke with reporters to give some updates on the young outfielder.

Hinch's Verdict on Meadows

Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows steps into the batter's box. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It looked like he had bit his lip, or inside his mouth, so there was some blood, and then, he was pretty out of it," Hinch told reporters after the game. "Those are scary collisions, you don't know what you're going to get. Obviously, we're going to get him checked out for everything, but this one worries me."

Riley Greene was one of the most concerned teammates regarding Meadow's condition, having been involved. After the game, Greene said the following, via ESPN:

"It's a terrible feeling. I still feel terrible. He hit my head. I don't know where I hit him, to be honest, but I just really hope he's OK," Greene said postgame.

With Meadows likely to be sidelined for a few games, given the extremeness of his injury, it's likely that Wenceel Perez will get recalled from Triple-A to help the Tigers moving forward.

Hinch's Verdict on Flaherty's Strong Start

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) throws to the Minnesota Twins. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

"He did have glove side pretty well," Hinch said of Flaherty when reviewing his performance on Thursday. "The spin came as the game went on, I thought he always had the curveball but the slider got better as the game got further."

"When he had both spin and a lot of conviction behind the fastball, we can get some good outings like this."

Flaherty's game finished with a slash line of 5.2 innings pitched, five hits, one run, three walks, and six strikeouts. There is room to improve, but with how the starting rotation has struggled as of late, this was a performance that was encouraging going into a home stand.