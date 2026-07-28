The Biggest Mistake the Tigers Can't Make This Trade Deadline

Front offices are closely monitoring the Detroit Tigers trade deadline situation. It's still unclear what their stance is, and we may not know until the end of the week.

Every win or loss is critical to the Tigers' playoff hopes. After three consecutive losses, Detroit dropped to 50-57, six games back of the division and four of a wild-card spot. Per Fan Graphs, the Tigers have a 25.9 percent chance to make the postseason entering Tuesday.

Detroit has multiple viable options at the Aug. 3 trade deadline: Sell some of your top pitchers and acquire valuable prospects, buy some help to make a postseason push, or a mix of both. But there is one route they absolutely cannot take.

Stand Pat and Do Nothing

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal looks on. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whatever Scott Harris and the front office elect to do, staying idle at the trade deadline would be the worst option. It's reasonable to let the week play out, as the Tigers could be within a couple of games of .500 or 10 games below.

Their recent slide has hurt their playoff odds, and if it continues, selling could be the move. Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, and Kenley Jansen are just a few pitchers who would have immense value at the deadline. Mize and Jansen in particular have boosted their stock with their recent performances.

If they do nothing, it sends a bad signal to the fan base. It shows they wouldn't be committed to spending enough money to make a playoff push, or vice versa, not willing to rebuild. Either way, it's a poor look if they stand by while teams accumulate valuable prospects or get better.

Are the Tigers Good Enough for a Playoff Push?

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene reacts after striking out. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is talent on the roster, but they'll need some reinforcements to make a postseason push. If the front office elects to buy, they desperately need a high-leverage reliever who can cover the late innings, and they likely need another outfield bat, ideally a right-handed one.

The American League is wide open. Eight teams are within five games of a .500 record. If the Tigers can recapture some momentum in August and September, they'll be a tough out in the playoffs.

Some fans were upset with the front office's lack of urgency during the offseason. The Skubal arbitration case caused some drama, making his future in Detroit unclear. That neutral mindset can't repeat itself in the coming days.

Either go all in with Skubal and give the roster some help, or get some assets for your veterans while you can. Do nothing, and the level of irritation will only grow.