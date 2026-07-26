Tigers Seek Upgrade at Key Part of Pitching Staff at Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers are approaching the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline with buying and not selling being on their mind. And with wanting to buy at the deadline, it was recently revealed what the Tigers are looking to upgrade.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently reported that the Tigers are looking for a bullpen arm that can help cover late innings. And if the Tigers could find someone that can help them this season that could be a good complement to Kenley Jansen and Kyle Finnegan, they should absolutely do it.

There are several names out there that could help the Tigers bullpen

Jansen has had his struggles this season and it is evident that the Tigers need to find a way to take the pressure off of him. Jansen currently sports an ERA of 3.90 and a WHIP of 1.23 to go along with 12 saves but he has also blown four saves.

As for Finnegan, he is currently sporting an ERA of 2.54 and a WHIP of 1.46 while notching two saves. But Finnegan has blown 12 saves this season for the Tigers. A combined 16 blown saves for the top two arms in the bullpen.

That is not going to get it done and not get the Tigers to October if they do not figure it out soon. So it is no secret that the Tigers are looking for a late-inning option to help those guys and take the pressure off of them.

There are going to be no shortage of bullpen names out there that if the Tigers bring them in, that manager AJ Hinch could get the best out of and help sort through. There are guys like Luke Weaver, AJ Minter, and Daniel Lynch among others.

But guys like that are going to come with hefty price tags as all of them are having really good seasons for their respective teams. It is just a matter of if the Tigers decide to pay up and really start to think that they can win the American League Central Division.

The Tigers were one win away from the American League Championship Series last year and then added Kevin McGonigle and others to the team this season. It is definitely a roster that can get to the postseason and win a series or two.

It is just a matter of what kind of prices the Tigers are willing to entertain and what prices they are not. With the deadline approaching soon, if they want a high leverage reliever, they might need to pay up.