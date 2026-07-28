Tigers MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, Updates

The most important week of the Detroit Tigers' season has arrived. After strong showings in June and the start of July, the Tigers have positioned themselves back into the playoff race.

However, they cannot afford to pump the brakes, and this week could determine Detroit's stance as a buyer or seller at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Some of these players will be fighting to stay on the team this week.

One of those players is Tarik Skubal, who continues to be the largest domino for this deadline. Teams are lining up to find out what the Tigers will do with their star ace, but there are some others players who could be dealt as well.

Tigers Trade Options and Latest Rumors

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tarik Skubal: Per Buster Olney of espn.com, rival executives remain uncertain about Detroit's trade deadline plans. If the Tigers wait until Friday, that gives the front office three full days to decide what to do with Skubal.

If Detroit is open to trading Skubal, they seek quality prospects and a controllable starting pitcher to keep the team competitive. Skubal has made it clear he wants to stay in Detroit, but if president of baseball operations Scott Harris receives an offer he can't refuse, the All-Star lefty could be in a new uniform in a week.

Casey Mize: Mize is another Tigers pitcher who's received trade interest. The 29-year-old has been lights out this season, posting a 2.70 ERA with 85 strikeouts. He's been incredibly effective against left-handed hitters with a .194 batting average and 49 strikeouts.

If Detroit is committed to selling, Mize would command a high price because of his cheap contract and playoff experience. ESPN has Mize listed as the 16th-best trade candidate with a 60 percent chance of being dealt.

Kenley Jansen: Every contending team is looking for bullpen help, and the Tigers could sell high on Jansen. The 17-year veteran got off to a slow start to 2026, but has returned to form lately.

Jansen hasn't allowed a run this month and has recorded three saves. If Detroit slips in the standings, their need for a shutdown closer is less imminent. The Tigers have lost the most leads in the seventh inning or later, so if they still want to contend, Jansen will stay.

Other potential sell options: Jack Flaherty, Gleyber Torres

Potential Trade Targets for Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws a pitch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Detroit decides to buy, they could seek bullpen help. Bob Nightengale of USA Today has reporting that the Tigers are looking for a bullpen arm who could cover the late innings.

Potential options: Luke Weaver (Mets), A.J. Minter (Mets), Pete Fairbanks (Marlins)

The Tigers could also seek a quality outfield bat. Detroit has platooned Matt Vierling and James Outman in center field but has gotten poor results offensively.

Potential options: Luis Robert Jr (Mets), Jo Adell (Angels), Jake McCarthy (Rockies)