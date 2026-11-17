The Detroit Tigers have until 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 17, to add Rule 5 Draft-eligible players to the 40-man roster to protect them, but the front office has been active before then.

Earlier this offseason, the Tigers' front office made several moves, primarily focused on adding players who were previously on the injured list back to the 40-man roster. As a result, several players found themselves at a disadvantage and were either designated for assignment or placed on unconditional release waivers.

Of the players placed on release waivers or designated for assignment, right-handed reliever Yilber Diaz cleared waivers following being DFA'd and was assigned to Triple-A Toledo. As for two other pitchers, both are returning to the franchise on minor league deals, according to the franchise's official transaction log.

1. Sawyer Gipson-Long is Back with Detroit

Detroit Tigers pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long (66) walks into the dugout. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Monday, the Tigers signed Sawyer Gipson-Long, who had been placed on conditional release waivers on Nov. 2. He returned to the franchise on a minor-league deal. Gipson-Long was originally acquired from the Minnesota Twins in 2022 in exchange for Michael Fulmer, and it looks like the franchise isn't ready to give up on him yet.

Injuries have plagued Gipson-Long throughout his career, and they've impacted his performance. But the Tigers' front office knows it needs pitching depth, and if he can stay healthy, he could be one of those players called upon sometime in 2027.

In 2026, Gipson-Long struggled, posting a 5.50 ERA and 109.2 innings pitched. He allowed 17 home runs and walked 52 hitters, but he also struck out 111. Banking on more swing-and-misses, the Tigers will likely lean on him as a reliever more than a starter, which he was originally when acquired.

In his MLB career with Detroit, Gipson-Long has a 5.44 ERA in 12 games. He posted a 2.70 in his rookie season, missed 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, and returned in 2025, in which he posted a 7.18 ERA in eight games, three starts, spanning 31.1 innings pitched.

2. Bailey Horn Returns

Detroit Tigers pitcher Bailey Horn (67) throws at Comerica Park. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bailey Horn, who made his Tigers debut in 2025 and was also released on Nov. 2, is back with Detroit on a minor-league deal. He hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2025, rehabbing from Tommy John surgery performed on July 15, 2026, but Detroit must see light at the end of the tunnel.

Before he went down with an injury, Horn was used in small sample sizes for the Tigers in 2025, posting a 1.59 ERA in 10 games with 10 strikeouts. That alone is the likely reason for his return. Horn and Gipson-Long will likely begin 2027 with the Toledo Mud Hens.

In 2026, Horn took the mound twice for Single-A, spanning 1.2 innings of work. Another left-handed reliever doesn't hurt this organization, and so long as he continues to ramp up his pitches and stays healthy, he could go down as an underrated pickup for this franchise.