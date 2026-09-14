Detroit Tigers Lineup Set Ahead of Blue Jays Opener With Nothing To Lose

It has been quite a disappointing season for the Detroit Tigers, who went into the year with expectations of a bid to the World Series, but an underperforming bullpen has left them with only two weeks left of baseball to play.

That being said, they have had some truly phenomenal performances, which are highlighted by the likely American League Rookie of the Year, Kevin McGonigle, and even though their man behind the dish, Dillon Dingler, had a rough six weeks, he is still one of the best in the game.

After it is all said and done, when a team goes through the extreme highs and lows that the Tigers have faced this year, it is nice to celebrate the individual accomplishments throughout the roster,r and watching some of the young talent thrive for Detroit this year, it is easy to do so.

Now, the Tigers are headed to Canada to take on the Toronto Blue Jays, who are fighting for their lives as they are only a game out of the final wild card spot. It will be tough to snag a series over them on the road, but with Troy Melton on the hill for the series opener, the tone will be set from the jump.

Tigers Starting Lineup Monday Night

Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Guardians. Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Melton is posting a 2.42 ERA for the year, and the deeper into the game that he can get, the better the odds that the Tigers will have to take Game 1, especially with how their offense has looked as of late, highlighted by Riley Greene, who will be the designated hitter to kick this off.

SS Kevin McGonigle 2B Gleyber Torres 3B Colt Keith DH Riley Greene C Dillon Dingler LF Brett Callahan CF Max Clark 1B Spencer Torkelson RF Zach McKinstry

Greene is hitting .333 over his last 15 games to complement an OPS over 1.000. However, he is continuing to get even stronger, as his batting average is up to .444 in his previous seven games, which might be less impressive than a slugging percentage over .850.

The bats will have their work cut out for them with Jose Soriano on the rubber for the Blue Jays, who is coming off the best start of his season, and even if they get to the bullpen, Toronto has one of the best in baseball.

The Tigers have 13 games left before their offseason begins, and they have nothing to lose, which makes them a dangerous team to play spoiler for the rest of the AL.