Tigers Finally Secure Feat That Had Eluded Them Over Last Month of Action

The roller coaster that the Detroit Tigers have been on this season is hard to fathom. At times they have been both the best and worst in the game. The Tigers either appear to be unbeatable or a 100-loss ballclub, without much in between.

That being said, Detroit hadn't won a series since taking down the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park four weeks ago. Unfortunately, nobody remembers that series, but instead recalls their recent blunder low-lighted by three walk-off losses to the Guardians last weekend.

So, it is safe to say that morale was low in the Tigers' locker room when they returned from that road trip with three gut punches by the Guardians. But they came into this series against the Minnesota Twins with a lot of fight and took two of three for their first win in the last month.

Keep in mind, the Twins absolutely destroyed Detroit on their home turf a mere week ago as they scored 26 runs in the first two games. So, the Tigers were playing for pride, and they came up big as the pitching staff held them to nine runs over the course of three games.

A Few Key Highlights in Detroit

Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) watches his ball on a sacrifice fly RBI against the Twins Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a team's studs are doing well, the wins typically like to follow suit, and that was the case here, especially for Riley Greene and Kevin McGonigle. Both hit home runs this series as they continue to get on base and drive runs home.

Then, one has to be quite hopeful that Dillon Dingler has finally snapped his cold streak. It wasn't a multi-home-run game by any means, but Dingler posted a multi-RBI game for the first time in, well, forever on Wednesday. That might be just what he needed to get out of the slump he has been in the last month.

The bullpen continues to be a horrifying piece of this team's roster with the most blown saves in baseball, but they didn't let the team down against the Twins, which is a sigh of relief for Detroit.

¡Sumamos otra gracias a Dillon Dingler! pic.twitter.com/dp3QygJKlg — Tigres de Detroit (@TigresdeDetroit) September 9, 2026

The Tigers sure are glad to be back at Comerica Park, even if it is just for a short time. They will face the Colorado Rockies this weekend, who were the first team in baseball to be eliminated from playoff contention, and will hopefully keep the momentum rolling into next week.

It would take a miracle for Detroit to find themselves playing baseball next month, so that means there are only 16 games left on the season, and ending on a high note would surely do something for morale in that clubhouse.