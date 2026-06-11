Detroit Tigers Officially Announce Tarik Skubal's Return Date

Going into the 2026 campaign, the Detroit Tigers were pinned as one of the favorites in the American League after deciding to go all in through free agency and keeping back-to-back AL Cy Young Tarik Skubal in Detroit for the final year before he hits free agency.

The Tigers had played below expectations even before Skubal hit the injured list with a loose body in the left elbow, and fell apart in May without the leader of the franchise. The 6-22 May discouraged many, but recent play and especially exciting news have brought life back to the city of Detroit, with its baseball team.

Tarik Skubal: The Return

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (not pictured). | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

As announced by Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, Skubal will take the mound on Saturday, June 13, on the road against Detroit's biggest rival, the Cleveland Guardians, officially making his return to Major League Baseball. It will be Skubal's first start since April 29 against the Atlanta Braves.

Jack Flaherty was reported to be the pitcher to begin the series on Friday in Cleveland, per MLB.com's Jason Beck, and that Skubal will follow. In other positive news, depending on how Casey Mize's bullpen session goes on Thursday, he could be right behind Skubal to take the ball on Sunday in Cleveland.

When Skubal officially went to the injured list with the specific injury he had, many thought that his season would be over. Thankfully, medical procedures among baseball players have increased over the years, resulting in players returning more quickly and in a healthy way.

When Skubal is on the mound for the Tigers, it changes the game for the franchise. And with the large gap between a .500 record, let alone first place in the AL Central, getting Skubal back is coming at the perfect time.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) in the dugout. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Detroit has informed teams that Skubal is currently off-limits, as the organization believes it can still make a push for the division title. However, the potential for a Skubal trade remains a possibility, especially considering the team's depth in starting pitchers now that players are recovering from injuries.

However, even if the Tigers find their way back into the playoff picture, it's still possible that Skubal could get moved just because Detroit wouldn't want to lose him through free agency when they had the chance to trade him and get something in return for his services.

But that's down the line. Right now, it's a time for Tigers fans to soak in the moment and buckle up for the ride, because things just got a whole lot more interesting in the Motor City.