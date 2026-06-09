Tigers Face Tough Rotation Decision Upon Tarik Skubal and Justin Verlander's Return

Sometimes, a manager is presented with a good problem. It's rare to have a team at full strength, but the Detroit Tigers have received massive reinforcements, and more are on the way. The returns of Gleyber Torres and Kerry Carpenter have been a welcome presence in the lineup.

Torres and Carpenter have combined for 14 hits and are each hitting above .300 since returning from injury. Now, the pitching staff will be getting some key arms back. Several starting pitchers, including Tarik Skubal, Justin Verlander, and Casey Mize, are making rehab starts and should return at some point in June.

The good problem that A.J. Hinch will have is assembling a crowded starting rotation when the three starting pitchers come back. The Tigers have a lot of capable pitchers, and only so many spots to fill.

Evaluating Tigers Starting Pitchers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently, Detroit's rotation has consisted of Framber Valdez, Troy Melton, Jack Flaherty, and Keider Montero. If this rotation is fully healthy when the other three pitchers return, the Tigers will have seven starting pitchers.

Skubal, Mize, and Valdez's spots are obviously safe. Mize has posted an impressive 2.27 ERA and was on a roll before he hit the injured list with groin tightness. Melton's red-hot start to 2026 will likely keep his spot secure. While the 25-year-old can be utilized as a reliever, he's allowed just four earned runs over three starts.

Flaherty struggled to start the season but has found a groove in his previous two starts. The veteran righty threw five scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays and struck out seven over five innings against the Seattle Mariners. So what will Hinch do?

How Tigers Could Assemble Starting Rotation

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The likely choice for Hinch is to go with a six-man rotation until one pitcher starts to falter. Montero could be the odd man left out and head to the bullpen. The 25-year-old has posted a 3.95 ERA as a starter, but he's also made 15 relief appearances in his short career.

That means Verlander and Flaherty will have opportunities to operate as starters. Verlander will make a second rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday and could be back in the fold next week. Detroit will not have many off days ahead, so this is a perfect time to add much-needed pitching depth.

With a rotation that consists of Skubal, Mize, Valdez, Melton, Verlander, and Flaherty, it provides a good mix of young and veteran talent. The Tigers have work to do to overcome early-season struggles, but they're trending in the right direction.