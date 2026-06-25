Detroit Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup for Series Opener Against the Astros

The Detroit Tigers lost their first series at home this homestand to the New York Yankees, dropping the final two games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Tigers still have a winning record on the homestand, but have some work to do with a big four-game series upcoming with the Houston Astros.

The Astros took the series at Daikin Park over Detroit in their last meeting, and now, the Tigers look to defend their home turf to halt an improving Houston team. Detroit has shown life at the plate in June, but splitting or even losing this series could mean a major drop in their playoff odds.

Troy Melton will take the mound for the first time since holding the Chicago White Sox to just one run and one hit through six innings on June 20. Melton has been everything this Tigers rotation has needed, and he'll look to keep the ball in the ballpark Thursday night in Detroit.

Tigers Starting Lineup Reveal

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) bats at Comerica Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Below is manager A.J. Hinch's lineup he'll turn to, looking to best Tatsuya Imai and the Astros on Thursday at Comerica Park.

1. DH Kevin McGonigle

2. RF Kerry Carpenter

3. C Dillon Dingler

4. LF Riley Greene

5. 3B Colt Keith

6. 1B Spencer Torkelson

7. SS Zach McKinstry

8. CF James Outman

9. 2B Hao-Yu Lee

Of the key members on the everyday lineup for Detroit, one who hasn't been as productive over his last seven days as the Tigers would have hoped for is left fielder Riley Greene. Chasing his third straight All-Star appearance, Greene's last week hasn't been exactly moving the needle.

Over the last week, Greene has been hitting .211 at the plate with one home run and one RBI. June has seen more power from the former Silver Slugger, smashing five home runs, although that power has taken a step back since the first of the month back in Tampa Bay against the Rays.

Truth be told, when Greene is on, the rest of the Tigers' offense typically picks up their end of the slack to help out. Dillon Dingler is always a threat in Detroit's favor, as he looks to continue his monstrous June.

An underrated hitter at the bottom of the lineup this month has been Hao-Yu Lee. Lee, in place for an injured Gleyber Torres, is hitting .382 in June and .353 over the last week. Production from the bottom of the lineup will be needed again for Detroit to secure another series victory.