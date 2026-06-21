Tigers Showing Life After Massive Series Sweep Over White Sox

The Detroit Tigers needed to play good baseball heading into a 10-game homestand that could ultimately seal their fate if it went poorly. So far, the Tigers have shown up when they needed to.

Detroit sealed a three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox with a 5-4 win on Sunday. It required some late-inning heroics as Dillon Dingler tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. In the 10th, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson came up with back-to-back singles before Matt Vierling delivered the walk-off base hit.

It was an impressive weekend for A.J. Hinch's team. They improve to 33-44.

Tigers Pitching Delivered the Entire Weekend

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero throws a pitch. | David Rodriguez-Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers allowed just eight runs the entire weekend. Tarik Skubal got it started with 5.2 innings and struck out eight. Troy Melton allowed one run over six innings, and Keider Montero threw seven innings with no walks and three earned runs.

That is a recipe that will win Detroit more games. They have a talented pitching staff and are hoping to get to full strength. Between this trio and Framber Valdez, it should keep the Tigers competitive. More importantly, the bullpen held onto leads.

Drew Anderson, Will Vest, and Kenley Jansen preserved a one-run lead in the first game. Then, Jansen recorded back-to-back saves on Saturday. The Tigers' bullpen has blown a lot of leads, so fixing this issue would be huge.

Dillon Dingler Continues to Rake

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler looks toward the dugout. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dingler had an impressive showing against the White Sox pitching staff. He went 7-for-13 with two home runs and four RBIs. In the month of June, Dingler is slashing .386/.408/.786 with 27 total hits and seven homers.

He's been an incredibly important part of the lineup amidst a recent slump from Greene. The Tigers are missing Gleyber Torres, but they're still getting a lot of production from the top of the lineup.

The offense struggled to generate runs against the Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros. It was a quick drop off after a stellar start to the month. This trend perfectly describes the up-and-down nature of Detroit's offense. At times, they look unstoppable, driving baseballs out of the ballpark and flexing their power.

On the other hand, the lineup can struggle with working walks and post high strikeout numbers. This weekend, they found a middle ground, and some timely hitting secured a series sweep. The Tigers have come up short of expectations so far. Nobody is disregarding that. But they have a chance to erase the early-season woes. This weekend's sweep was a step in the right direction.