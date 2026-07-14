Dillon Dingler will not be the American League's starting catcher at the All-Star Game. That honor belongs to Shea Langeliers.

Even so, his selection represents something the Detroit Tigers had not accomplished in 15 years: having one of their catchers named an All-Star.

Dingler is the franchise's first catcher selected to the Midsummer Classic since Alex Avila in 2011. His name now joins a distinguished list that includes Mickey Cochrane, Bill Freehan, Lance Parrish, Matt Nokes and Iván Rodríguez.

Detroit has one of baseball's richest traditions behind the plate. Dingler's selection not only ends a lengthy drought at the position but could also mark the beginning of a new era.

A New Name Joins the Tigers' Catching Legacy

The Tigers have featured some of the greatest catchers in baseball history.

Mickey Cochrane represented Detroit in 1934. Bill Freehan dominated the position throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Lance Parrish helped lead the franchise to its 1984 World Series title, while Iván Rodríguez brought his Hall of Fame talent to Detroit during the 2000s.

Alex Avila was the last Tigers catcher to earn an All-Star selection. Fifteen years later, Dingler has returned the franchise to that stage.

He didn't get there on reputation alone. He earned his spot by becoming one of baseball's most valuable defensive catchers while making a significant offensive leap that has turned him into one of Detroit's most important players.

Elite Defense Earned Him an All-Star Nod

The biggest reason behind Dingler's selection is what he does behind the plate.

According to Baseball Savant, he ranks second in Major League Baseball with six framing runs, trailing only Brandon Valenzuela.

Category Dingler MLB Rank

Framing Runs

6 2nd Shadow Strike Rate

49.6% Elite Defensive Runs Saved (DRS)

3 Top 10

His 49.6% Shadow Strike Rate ranks among the best in the majors and reflects the value he creates every time he receives a pitch. It's the type of impact that rarely shows up in traditional statistics but can make a meaningful difference for an entire pitching staff.

His Bat Sealed the Deal

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense established Dingler as one of the game's top catchers. His offense secured his trip to the All-Star Game.

In addition to excelling behind the plate, he has become one of Detroit's offensive leaders. He enters the All-Star break leading the club with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs while posting an .831 OPS and a 127 OPS+, trailing only Riley Greene among the team's regular starters.

During the first half of the 2026 season, Dingler has produced:

Category

Stat

Batting Average

.262

Home Runs

19 RBI

60 OPS

.831 OPS+

127 WAR

2.8

His offensive breakout explains the next step in his career. After hitting 13 home runs with a 108 OPS+ during his Gold Glove campaign in 2025, he has already launched 19 homers before the All-Star break while improving his OPS from .752 to .831 and raising his OPS+ to 127.

That leap is even more impressive considering the position he plays. While ranking among the best defensive catchers in the majors, he also leads Detroit in both home runs and RBIs.

A Place in Tigers History

When Dingler takes the field with the American League, he will become the Tigers' first All-Star catcher since Alex Avila in 2011.

He may not be the starter, but that doesn't diminish what this selection represents. Detroit has found more than an All-Star. It has found a catcher capable of impacting the game on both sides of the ball—an elite defender behind the plate and one of the club's most productive hitters.

After 15 years without an All-Star catcher, the Tigers once again have a cornerstone at the position, one who looks ready to shape both the franchise's present and its future.