Tigers' Kevin McGonigle Earns High Praise from Two-Time MVP

The Detroit Tigers have one of the best young hitters in Major League Baseball in Kevin McGonigle, and his resume already proves it. Going into the All-Star break with a .283 batting average and a 4.7 WAR, McGonigle has already exceeded expectations through the first half of 2026.

Building himself as a frontrunner for the American League Rookie of the Year Award, McGonigle joins fellow teammates Dillon Dingler, Riley Greene and Justin Verlander on the trip to Philadelphia representing Detroit for the All-Star Game. It also happens to be his hometown.

What a beginning to a Major League career it's been for McGonigle. He's stolen the hearts of Tigers fans across the board and gets to head back to his home state as an American League All-Star. What could get better? How about some encouraging words from a multi-time MVP winner?

McGonigle Catches Eye of Former MVP

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) throws towards first base. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Phillies were just in Detroit, wrapping up the first half of the season against McGonigle and the Tigers. While the Phillies took two out of three, former two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper took the time to acknowledge how special McGonigle is playing against him firsthand.

"I wish he was in Philly," Harper said in an interview with Woodward Sports Network. "Obviously, he's from the area, so we had a chance at him, but he's having a great year. I love when young guys have success; it's very good for the game. Detroit's got a great player in him and I hope he has continued success."

McGonigle has watched Harper play as he grew up, and now he's getting praise from a future Hall of Fame inductee well before he's entered his prime. If Harper is wanting McGonigle in Philadelphia, Tigers fans have to thank the front office for picking him when they did back in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The All-Star break will be the last time the Tigers are in Philadelphia, as they don't take a road trip to Citizens Bank Park in the second half of the season. For McGonigle, as an All-Star likely to come off the bench, it will be the one chance in his rookie season to compete in front of friends and family at the ballpark he grew up going to.

If the rest of the MLB fanbase has been sleeping under a rock and hasn't gotten a good look at how exceptional McGonigle is at a young age, they'll surely remember his name should he come up clutch during the All-Star Game.